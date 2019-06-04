Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Sykes

Notice Condolences

Graham Sykes Notice
SYKES Graham Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Stella,
much loved brother of Peter and Jacqueline, dear brother in law of Penny and Grahame and special cousin of Brian and his wife Sallie.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 11:45am.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Parkinson's UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.