SYKES Graham Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Stella,
much loved brother of Peter and Jacqueline, dear brother in law of Penny and Grahame and special cousin of Brian and his wife Sallie.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 11:45am.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Parkinson's UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
