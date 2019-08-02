Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Graham Fish Notice
FISH Graham On Monday 29th July 2019, suddenly at home Graham sadly passed away aged 66 years.
Son of Joan and the late George, Father to Jon, Joanne and Debbie.
Graham will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 13th August 2019
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given in Graham's memory if so desired to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries please to
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
