CHALMERS (Graham) On Sunday 8th September 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton, Graham passed away aged 77 years.
Husband of Katrina,
Dad to Rohan and Tim, Grandpa to Erin, Luke, Madeline and Eva.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019