|
|
|
GILCHRIST Grace
(Barbara) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, at the Red Oak Rest Home, Blackpool, on March 20th, 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
loving mum of Bev and Rob,
much loved granny, great granny, sister and auntie.
Grace will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Thursday March 28th, 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton, FY6 7SF,
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More