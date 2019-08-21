|
|
|
WOOD Gordon Harold Peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on
Friday 9th August 2019,
Gordon, aged 81 years.
The dearly loved father of
Kevin, Susan, Darren, Natalie,
John and Marie, and a much loved grandfather.
Service will be held at
Thornton Methodist Church
on Wednesday 4th September
at 11.30am.
Prior to cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations if so desired may be given for the Royal British Legion,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service,
7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DG. Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019