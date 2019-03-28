|
|
|
McCANN
Gordon Wyre Council Honorary Alderman.
Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital I.C.U on 19th March 2019.
I much loved
husband, dad and grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.
Funeral service to be held at
St Oswald's Church Preesall on Friday 5th April at 1.00pm,
followed by Cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Blackpool Hospital I.C.Unit or St Oswald's church
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
