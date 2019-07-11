|
|
|
WILLIAMS Glyn Passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday 30th June 2019,
aged 73 years..
Dearly loved husband of Lynda, adored dad and father in law of Neil and Amanda, Gary and Debra, loved grandad of Spencer and much loved brother and uncle.
"Glyn will be greatly missed by all his friends".
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2019