D Hollowell & Sons (Lytham St Annes)
Bank House
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY8 1JD
01253 720998
Glyn Hill

Glyn Hill Notice
HILL Glyn Bentley (Chartered Accountant at ADCAS, Blackpool) Peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Thursday November 7th 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Julie, cherished dad of Liam and father-in-law of Keri and a much loved brother of Gordon and Gloria. "Glyn will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends". Funeral service to be held at The White Church, Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes on Thursday November 21st at 2.30pm, followed by a private family Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The British Heart Foundation and/or MIND. Donations and all enquiries please c/o
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
