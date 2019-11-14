|
HILL Glyn Bentley (Chartered Accountant at ADCAS, Blackpool) Peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Thursday November 7th 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Julie, cherished dad of Liam and father-in-law of Keri and a much loved brother of Gordon and Gloria. "Glyn will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends". Funeral service to be held at The White Church, Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes on Thursday November 21st at 2.30pm, followed by a private family Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The British Heart Foundation and/or MIND. Donations and all enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Bank House
Funeral Home, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1JD, tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019