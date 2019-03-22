|
HOWARTH Gladys Long time devoted friend of the Grand Theatre.
Passed away at Breck Lodge Care Home, Poulton-le-Fylde, on March 17th 2019. Gladys, aged 96 years, formerly of Green Drive, Cleveleys. Much loved wife of the late Joe. Gladys will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday April 2nd 2019 at 11am. Donations, if so desired, to North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
