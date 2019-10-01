|
|
|
Fuller Gladys Gladys passed away
peacefully in the loving care of
Gilwood Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday 17th September 2019, aged 98 years.
Devoted wife of the late
James Stafford, Robert East
and Frank Fuller.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 11:45am.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations & enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019