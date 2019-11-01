Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00
Park Crematorium, Lytham
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Forster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Forster

Notice Condolences

Gladys Forster Notice
Forster Gladys "Biddy" Passed away peacefully on
28th October, aged 92.

Devoted Wife of the late Joseph.
Loving Mum to John and the late Leslie. Mother in Law to Sue and Lynne and a doting Nan
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.

Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
Prostate Cancer UK.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Wednesday 6th November 2019
at 12:00 noon.

Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -