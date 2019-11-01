|
|
|
Forster Gladys "Biddy" Passed away peacefully on
28th October, aged 92.
Devoted Wife of the late Joseph.
Loving Mum to John and the late Leslie. Mother in Law to Sue and Lynne and a doting Nan
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
Prostate Cancer UK.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Wednesday 6th November 2019
at 12:00 noon.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019