Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
15:30
Carleton Chapel
GREENAWAY 'GINA'
Georgina Monica Passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Friday 14th June 2019, Gina,
aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Paul, much loved mum of Gary, Alan and Martin, dear mother in law of Sue, Charlotte and Sam, and an adored nan of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
A celebration of Gina's life will be held at Carleton Chapel on Thursday 27th June at 3.30pm prior to interment in the Cemetery grounds.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for Ward 7, Victoria Hospital (cheques payable to Blue Skies Hospital Fund), c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 21, 2019
