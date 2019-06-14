|
|
|
Gore Gerald (Gerry) Gerry passed away peacefully at Ryecourt Nursing Home on
Friday 7th June 2019.
Beloved father of Nicola and Adrian, loving grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Many thanks to all the staff at Ryecourt Nursing Home
for their care.
A service of committal shall take place at 10.00am on
Thursday 27th June 2019
at Carleton Crematorium.
All enquiries to T.H. Fenton Funerals, 27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More