|
|
|
BUTLER Gerald Ruth, Hilary and Andrew would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their cards of condolence, comfort and kind words. Thank you to everyone who attended Gerald's funeral and donations received for Brian House at Trinity Hospice.
Thank you to all the staff at Bank House, Hambleton for the care and kindness shown in the short time Gerald was with you.
Our most special thanks go to Andrew Cross for the beautiful service and thank you very much to Andrew, Sophie and staff at Moons for their compassion, advice and most dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More