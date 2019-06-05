Home

Gerald Butler Notice
Butler Gerald Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 27th May 2019, aged 88 years.
A dearly loved Husband of Ruth, loving Dad of Hilary and Andrew,
a devoted Grandad of Rachael, Daniel and Charles
and a dear Father in Law.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations to Brian House Children's Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
