Tomlinson George Sadly passed away on Sunday 25th August,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband of June,
beloved father of Susan, Christine and Heather, also loving grandad to Jenika, Krishnan and Millen. George was a lovely man who
will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Marton United Reformed Church on Thursday 5th September at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of George for Victoria Hospital Cardiac Unit c/o
N C Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road, Blackpool,
FY4 2JA. Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019