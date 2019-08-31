Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
Marton United Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

George Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson George Sadly passed away on Sunday 25th August,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband of June,
beloved father of Susan, Christine and Heather, also loving grandad to Jenika, Krishnan and Millen. George was a lovely man who
will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Marton United Reformed Church on Thursday 5th September at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of George for Victoria Hospital Cardiac Unit c/o
N C Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road, Blackpool,
FY4 2JA. Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.