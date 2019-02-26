Home

Lengs Funeral Service Ltd (Blackpool)
164 Ashfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0BX
01253 471827
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
PERRETT George George peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday
12th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Devoted Husband of Barbra. Cherished Dad of Andrew, Brian, Stephen, Ian and Mark. Loving Brother of Billy, Jean and the late Anne. Much loved Father in law of Jan and a very dear Brother in law of Michael and Christine. George will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 10am. Donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes in memory of George may be given to Dementia UK c/o The Funeral Director.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel:01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
