JOHNSON George William (Former Butcher at Ken's Meat Market, Layton)
Peacefully at his home in Blackpool on Sunday July 28th 2019, aged 82 years. Re-united with his beloved wife Pamela. Cherished dad of Mandy, Mark, Andy and Gary, father-in-law of Doug, Duangkaew and Jennet, loving grandad of Jamie, Daniel and Joanne and a precious great grandad and
great great grandad.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday August 14th at 11.45am. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. Donations, Floral Tributes and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019