Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Johnson

Notice Condolences

George Johnson Notice
JOHNSON George William (Former Butcher at Ken's Meat Market, Layton)
Peacefully at his home in Blackpool on Sunday July 28th 2019, aged 82 years. Re-united with his beloved wife Pamela. Cherished dad of Mandy, Mark, Andy and Gary, father-in-law of Doug, Duangkaew and Jennet, loving grandad of Jamie, Daniel and Joanne and a precious great grandad and
great great grandad.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday August 14th at 11.45am. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. Donations, Floral Tributes and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.