Hadgraft George George passed away peacefully
on Monday 11 th March 2019 at Fleetwood Hall Care Home,
aged 89 years.
A much loved and respected husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.
At peace now Dad,
you've earned the rest.
The Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
2nd April 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries to
TH Fenton Funeral Directors,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys.
FY5 1DX. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
