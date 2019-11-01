|
WILKINSON Geoffrey Peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Friday 25th October 2019, Geoff,
aged 71 years.
The loving and much loved husband of Sam and also a dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
Geoff will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 11th November at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for Pancreatic Cancer UK, c/o the Funeral Director.
Geoff also requested himself that no black is to be worn.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019