The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
Geoffrey Peate Notice
Peate Geoffrey Sadly Geoff passed away in hospital on 15th July 2019,
after a long illness.
Dearly loved husband of Val, devoted dad of Chris and Janet, dear father-in-law of Louise and Simon, very proud grandad of Laura, Sam, Edward and Henry. Also a loving brother of Joan and David and brother-in-law of John, and uncle to Karen, Claire and Guy.

Funeral service and cremation
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August 2019 at 10:30am. Dress as you wish. Please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to
Parkinsons UK. All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys,
FY5 3JG tel 864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019
