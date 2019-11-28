Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
LEEMING Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on
November 15th 2019,
of Esprick, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Nicola,
Tracy & Richard, also a loving grandfather of five.
Funeral service at
Marton Methodist Church on Friday December 6th at 2.00 pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
for North West Air Ambulance.
All flowers, donations and enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
