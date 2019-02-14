Home

Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Geoffrey Gaut Notice
GAUT Geoffrey On Saturday 9th February 2019
peacefully in
St George's Nursing Home, Lytham, Geoffrey aged 94 years
Much loved husband of
the late Margaret (Peggy).
Now reunited, he leaves
a very sad but enriched family.
Also a devoted dad, gramps,
great gramps and uncle.
Geoffrey will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 18th February
at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but
donations may be made in
Goeffrey's memory to
Brian House Childrens Hospice.
All enquiries to
Mark Rae Funeral Director
11 wood Street
St Annes On Sea
T.e.l. 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
