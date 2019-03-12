Home

Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
DRINKWATER Geoffrey Former Driving Instructor

On 4th March 2019 in hospital, Geoffrey, aged 88 years.

Dearly loved husband of Linda. Dear father of Paul, Peter and Andrew, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad, beloved uncle and brother of Doug (deceased). Geoffrey will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 12noon.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Geoffrey, may be sent for Senior Moments Care: https://www.justgiving.com
/crowdfunding
/geoffdrinkwatermemorial.
Further enquires to
Mark F H Rae Funerals,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
