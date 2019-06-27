Home

BROWN Geoffrey William (Geoff) (Member of the Blackpool And Fylde Radio Controlled Society and former Chief Executive of the Rock Rehabilitation Centre 1983-2002)
Surrounded by his loving family, peacefully in Trinity Hospice on Thursday June 20th 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, cherished dad of Stephen and Amanda and grandad of Connor and Rebecca.

Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Monday July 8th at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice. Donations and all enquiries please c/o

D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 27, 2019
