Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Worsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Worsley

Notice Condolences

Geoff Worsley Notice
Worsley Geoff Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9th February 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Wendie, loving father to Philip and the late Michelle and loving father-in-law to Lisa, grandfather to Lisa and James, brother to Dorothy, Marian and the late Raymond.
Geoff's funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. All enquiries to
The Co-op funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.