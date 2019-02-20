|
|
|
Worsley Geoff Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9th February 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Wendie, loving father to Philip and the late Michelle and loving father-in-law to Lisa, grandfather to Lisa and James, brother to Dorothy, Marian and the late Raymond.
Geoff's funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. All enquiries to
The Co-op funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More