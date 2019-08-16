|
ROBERTSHAW Geoff Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday August 10th 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Kelly and the late Cheryl, dear father in law of Billy, cherished poppa of Suzanne and the late Brett and proud great poppa of Jakobi.
Geoff will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Tuesday August 27th at 1:30 pm.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019