Resources More Obituaries for Geoff Gaut Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geoff Gaut

Notice Gaut The family of the late Geoff Gaut, who sadly passed away on the

9th of February, would like to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours who travelled and attended Dads funeral.

Also the kind cards and messages of condolence received.

With special thanks to the following, all the staff at

St George's Care Home for their kindness and care during the

short time Dad was with them,

the Rev David Phillips for his kind words, Paddy from Mark Rae Funeral Services and all the staff for your help and support and lastly the Light Infantry Buglers who sounded Last Post.

Our heartfelt thanks to you all. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers