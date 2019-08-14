|
|
|
WHIPP (Frederick)
"Fred" On Friday 9th August 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of North Shore and
Bispham Blackpool,
Fred passed away aged 90 years.
Fred will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 10am.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to Pancreatic Cancer c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys.
Tel 01523 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019