Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Whipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Whipp

Notice Condolences

Frederick Whipp Notice
WHIPP (Frederick)
"Fred" On Friday 9th August 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
and of North Shore and
Bispham Blackpool,
Fred passed away aged 90 years.

Fred will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 10am.

No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired to Pancreatic Cancer c/o
the Funeral Directors.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys.
Tel 01523 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.