|
|
|
Ruddock Frederick Stanley
(Fred) Passed away peacefully at home on 20th August aged 80 with
his family around him.
Beloved Husband of the late Marie. Much loved Dad of Rosemary
and Joseph, an adored Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother to Joan, Betty and Janet.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
No flowers please, but donations instead to Cancer Research UK.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 1:15 PM.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019