Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Ruddock Frederick Stanley
(Fred) Passed away peacefully at home on 20th August aged 80 with
his family around him.
Beloved Husband of the late Marie. Much loved Dad of Rosemary
and Joseph, an adored Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother to Joan, Betty and Janet.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
No flowers please, but donations instead to Cancer Research UK.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 1:15 PM.
Enquiries to:
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
