HIGGINS (Frederick) Former Civil Servant
at Norcross, Thornton.
On Thursday 14th March 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton, Fred passed away
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Barbara, much loved Dad to Lindsay and Paul and a dear
father-in-law to Dom and a loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 10:00am.
Flowers welcome or
donations in lieu if so desired to
RAF Benevolent Fund,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
