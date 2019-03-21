Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Higgins

Notice Condolences

Frederick Higgins Notice
HIGGINS (Frederick) Former Civil Servant
at Norcross, Thornton.
On Thursday 14th March 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton, Fred passed away
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Barbara, much loved Dad to Lindsay and Paul and a dear
father-in-law to Dom and a loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 10:00am.
Flowers welcome or
donations in lieu if so desired to
RAF Benevolent Fund,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.