Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel
QUIRKE Freda
QUIRKE Freda Suddenly on 8th September 2019,
Freda
aged 65 years.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Freda will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.

Funeral Service at Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel on Friday 27th September at 11.00 am followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to either Trinity Hospice or Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director,

David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
