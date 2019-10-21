Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Fred Walsh Notice
Walsh Fred Passed away peacefully at home
with his family around him on
15th October, aged 95.
Much loved Husband of Shirley, and loving Dad to Dion and Diona.
A devoted Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 1:15 PM.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
