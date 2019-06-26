|
|
|
SPENCER FRED Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th June 2019, aged 74 years.
Devoted husband of Liz,
loving dad of Darren and Donna, father in-law of Rob and Cath, cherished grandad and
great grandad and a dear
brother and uncle.
Fred will be sadly missed by all his
family and many friends.
RAOB Brethren please take note, funeral service will take place
at St Pauls Church,
on Friday 5th July at 11.30am
prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to British Heart Foundation or Dementia UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
