|
|
|
Markland Fred Passed away after a short illness
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 87 years.
A Loving husband to the late Sylvia.
Devoted Father to Sonia and a
kind and generous Grandfather
to Scott.
A true Gentleman who will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please donations to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019