Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Markland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Markland

Notice Condolences

Fred Markland Notice
Markland Fred Passed away after a short illness
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 87 years.
A Loving husband to the late Sylvia.
Devoted Father to Sonia and a
kind and generous Grandfather
to Scott.
A true Gentleman who will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please donations to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -