Taylor Frank Passed away suddenly in Lancaster Royal Infirmary on the 13th February 2019 aged 86.
The dearly loved Husband to the late Margaret, a much loved Dad to Marilyn and Denise, also a devoted Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St. John's Church Pilling on Monday 11th March at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
