|
|
|
Marsden Frank Former School Master
at Baines School.
Passed away on Thursday
18th July 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara
and dearly-loved father
of Sally and David.
Funeral service will take place at The Parish Church of Thornton, Christ Church, Meadows Avenue on Thursday 1st August at 2pm, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019