Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30
St Kentigern's Catholic Church
Blackpool
Francesco Stefani Notice
STEFANI Francesco
(Frankie) Died peacefully at home on
August 16th, 2019, aged 86.
Loving husband of Ann.
He will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all his family and friends.
"To live in hearts we leave
behind is not to die"
- Thomas Campbell.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Blackpool on
Tuesday September 10th, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF,
tel: 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
