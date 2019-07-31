Home

Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
St Anne's Church
Singleton
Florence Rowe Notice
Rowe Florence Ann
(nee Loftus) Peacefully on 26th July 2019, loving daughter of the late John and Hannah Loftus, sister to Frank, David and the late George.
A much-loved auntie to Susan, Fiona, Carolyn, Diane, Ron, Alec and Zara and a loving great auntie.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St Anne's Church Singleton, on Wednesday 7th August
at 1. 00pm.
Family flower only please, donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation and RNLI.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA. Tel 01995 672328.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019
