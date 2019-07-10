|
|
|
Lawrenson Ethel Patricia On Friday 28th June 2019, peacefully in hospital.
Pat, aged 86 years, dearly loved wife to the late Tom, much loved mum to John, Rachel and the late Neil and Joanne, cherished grandma to Alice, Olivia, Edward, Christopher, Michael, Amy, James,
Hope and the late Madeline.
Service to celebrate Pat's life will take place on Monday 15th July in Carleton Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations
can be made in memory of Pat
to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Bolton Co-op Funeralcare, 01204 307151
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 10, 2019