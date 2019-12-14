|
|
|
Purvis Ernie PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE
HAS BEEN A CHANGE TO THE TIME OF SERVICE.
Former employee at Norweb. Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday 4th December 2019.
Aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Edna.
Loving dad of Ian and Lorraine.
Father in law of Debbie and Neil. Dearest grandad of Emma,
Sam, Aimee and Kelsey.
Ernie will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made
in memory of Ernie to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Royal Preston Hospital.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
66-68 Highfield Road, Blackpool.
01253 347865.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019