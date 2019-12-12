|
|
|
PURVIS ERNIE Former employee at Norweb. Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday 4th December 2019. Aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Edna.
Loving dad of Ian and Lorraine. Father in law of Debbie and Neil. Dearest grandad of Emma, Sam, Aimee and Kelsey.
Ernie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Ernie to the
Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Royal Preston Hospital.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
66-68 Highfield Road,
Blackpool,
01253 347865.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019