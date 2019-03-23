Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Waller

Notice Condolences

Eric Waller Notice
Waller Eric Crossley Parker Eric, aged 98 years, passed away on 14th March 2019 in Clifton Hospital, Lytham St. Annes.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Brenda Mary, much loved father of Stephen, Sylvia and Sharon, a fond father-in-law and uncle
and a loving granddad
and great granddad.
Forever loved.
Rest in peace.
Service and cremations at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.