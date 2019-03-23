|
Waller Eric Crossley Parker Eric, aged 98 years, passed away on 14th March 2019 in Clifton Hospital, Lytham St. Annes.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Brenda Mary, much loved father of Stephen, Sylvia and Sharon, a fond father-in-law and uncle
and a loving granddad
and great granddad.
Forever loved.
Rest in peace.
Service and cremations at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
