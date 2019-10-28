Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Shackleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Shackleton

Notice Condolences

Eric Shackleton Notice
Shackleton (Eric) On Thursday 24th October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital,

Eric passed away,
aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of Joan, adored father of Elaine, Christine and Graham, much loved Grandad of Finbarr, Laura, Vicki and Joseph.

Eric will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 4th November 2019 at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations may be given in
Eric's memory to
British Heart Foundation
and
c/o The Funeral Director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.