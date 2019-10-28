|
|
|
Shackleton (Eric) On Thursday 24th October 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital,
Eric passed away,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, adored father of Elaine, Christine and Graham, much loved Grandad of Finbarr, Laura, Vicki and Joseph.
Eric will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 4th November 2019 at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given in
Eric's memory to
British Heart Foundation
and
c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019