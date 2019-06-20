Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Haslam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Haslam

Notice Condolences

Eric Haslam Notice
Haslam Eric Passed away at home on
10th June 2019 aged 80 years, dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving father of Beverley and Joanne, father in law of Michelle and Peppe, much loved grandad of Daniele and Annabella also a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 1:30 PM.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.