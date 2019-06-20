|
|
|
Haslam Eric Passed away at home on
10th June 2019 aged 80 years, dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving father of Beverley and Joanne, father in law of Michelle and Peppe, much loved grandad of Daniele and Annabella also a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 1:30 PM.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 20, 2019
