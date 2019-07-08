Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
McMURRAY
Emma Passed away, surrounded by her loving family,
on Monday 1st July 2019,
aged 47 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Christine and Maxie, much-loved mum of Katie and Jessica, special sister of Alice and a loving auntie, niece and cousin.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 15th July at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2019
