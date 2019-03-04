|
McLOUGHLIN
Elsie On Tuesday 26th February 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of the Movern Nursing Home, Cleveleys, Elsie, passed away aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, much loved Mum to Dennis, John, Philip, Tony and Julie and a loving Nan, Great Nan, Sister and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium
on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so
desired, to Dementia UK,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
