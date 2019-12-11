|
|
|
DIXON ELSIE Passed away peacefully at the Golden Years Care Home on
4th December 2019 with her
loving family by her side.
Aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of the late William.
Loving Mum of Sandra,
Lynda, William and Paul.
Caring Gran of all her grandchildren,
great grandchildren
and great great grandson.
Elsie will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in Elsie's memory to Parkinson's UK.
All enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019