Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:30
Poulton Methodist Church
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
14:30
Poulton New Cemetery
Elsie Clarke Notice
Clarke Elsie On 13th September 2019,
Elsie aged 94 years formerly of Broadfield Ave, Poulton le Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Ted,
dearly loved mum of Jean, Lynda, Susan and Julie also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
(Special thanks to Mariners Court Rest Home for their loving care).
Service at Poulton Methodist Church on Wednesday
25th September 2019 at 1:30 pm prior to interment at Poulton
New Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Flowers and enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
