MELIA Ellen
'Nellie' Passed away at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Sunday 16th June 2019
at the grand age of 99 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Martin.
Beloved Mum of Anne,
Mother-in-law of Peter.
Loving Nana of Catherine,
Helen and their partners
Dale and Darren.
Caring Great Gran of Martin.
Nellie will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to the RSPB.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 27, 2019
